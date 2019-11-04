news, story, article

Accra, Nov. 4, GNA - Huawei has unveiled the new HUAWEI Band Four - an all-round health and fitness monitor that merge aesthetic and ergonomic design - to deliver a lightweight and easy-to-use device to promote healthy exercise habits.



It helps users to monitor their physical condition all day round, through the scientific heart rate, oxygen saturation and sleep monitoring capabilities.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, said the device combined sleek minimal styling and easy display customisation, with sophisticated monitoring and wide-ranging exercise mode compatibility.

The band supports nine different training modes, including: running, walking and cycling (both indoor and outdoor[1]), elliptical machine training, rowing machine and free training, satisfying all the demands for daily exercise.

“Consumers are more interested than ever in active health and fitness management, looking for devices that can provide a sophisticated level of biological monitoring,” the statement said.

“From heart rate to oxygen saturation, understanding and tracking a variety of metrics has become part of the typical exercise regime.

“However, users are also looking for long-lasting devices that are simple to use, comfortable to wear and match their style”.

The statement said the device integrated a large, immersive watch face into a sleek wristband tailored to consumers who were concerned with usability and comfortable wearing.

“The fitness monitor’s 0.96’’ display delivers an engaging visual experience with improved chroma, detailed contrast, as well as a crisper and clearer coloured display.

“The band inherits the “All-touch + Home” design that ensures accurate touch screen responsiveness under all scenarios, as well as provides support for up-down sliding and any point touch”.

The band is available in three distinct colours namely, Sakura Pink, Amber Sunrise and Graphite Black with an option to suit every taste.

“HUAWEI TruSeenTM 3.5 heart rate monitoring technology combines a series of highly accurate sensors with intelligently engineered software to provide detailed heart rate monitoring,” the statement said.

“It implements a heart rate algorithm that collects massive heart rate data and accounts for different biological factors of the user, such as ethnicity, BMI and age.

“It has a denoising algorithm that allows it to effectively avoid interference in running, walking, cycling and other activities that cannot be avoided by other bands”.

