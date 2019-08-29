news, story, article

By Yaw Ansah/Grace Princess Tarwo, GNA

Accra, Aug. 29, GNA - As part of efforts to build an open and cooperative platform for thought sharing on latest network development, Huawei on Thursday organised a meeting in Accra for stakeholders in the technology industry.

The meeting called Huawei Internet Protocol (IP) Gala is an integral part of the company’s global and certification efforts to discuss tech trends and explore new opportunities.

So far 70 of such meetings has been held in over 30 countries and attracted nearly 5000 experts from all industries.

Speaking at the opening, Mr Geroge Andah, the Deputy Minister of Communication, said the Huawei Gala would help Information Technology professionals in Ghana to compete with others on the global stage.

The meeting was on the theme: “Rethink IP for Digital Economy”.

Mr Andah said it would also cultivate a pool of Information Communication Technology (ICT) talents and professionals that were crucial for the tech industry to boost the ICT growth and drive the other sectors.

Recognising the importance of technology to human, he reiterated that the government would continue to pursue the agenda of using technology to facilitate the ease of doing business to enhance economic growth.

“We have made significant progress that includes the national property addressing system, mobile money systems, introduction of a paperless port system and a rollout of the national identification system,” he said.

With digital technology, he recalled that a number of initiatives were being implemented and they included e-procurement system, e-justice system, e-immigration system and e-business registration systems.

The Deputy Minister noted that the government was not digitizing its services but was focused on providing the enabling environment for the private sector to do same or even more to enable it digitization agenda.

As the world move to scale up our digitization efforts, he called for the need to take steps to ensure effective cyber security practices to protect uses.

On the part of the government, Mr Andah said a number of initiatives including the establishment of national Cyber and security governance framework and development of Ghana’s emergency response team serves ecosystem, to protect personal and institutional data.

Mr Kelvine Chen, the President of Huawei Southern African Enterprise, said Huawei was committed to innovation and local talents through fostering an open, healthy and sustainable ecosystem where every stakeholder could contribute and benefit from.

He said the company through the Ghana IP club would strengthen the industry to empower players in the field to be skilled, equipped and be globally competitive.

GNA