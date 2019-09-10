news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 10, GNA - One of Huawei’s latest devices P30 Pro, has been recognised for its amazing Quad Leica Camera and solid performance features.



A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said one of newest features of the device was the elimination of the fingerprint sensors and housed in home buttons.

“Thanks to the InScreen Fingerprint Reader on the HUAWEI P30 Pro, unlocking your phone is as simple as just tapping the screen. All you have to do is register your fingerprint and then tap to unlock. This makes it easy to use and gives the phone a stunning display without any interruptions,” it said.

The statement said the device’s standard navigation bar consisting of the home, back and recent Apps was present on every modern smartphone.

It said the intuitive features of the EMUI 9.1, enabled users to opt for gesture navigation options that made it easier while using your phone.

The statement said users of the HUAWEI P30 Pro, could customise their ringtone to be a video ringtone, where a short video would fill up the screen while ringing.

It said the device had a unique feature and allowed users to easily clone an application for multiple login options.

GNA