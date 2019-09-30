news, story, article

Accra, Sept 30, GNA - Huawei, a technology company has said the features of the Huawei P30 PRO remains unbeatable in performance for personal and professional use.



A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the device had been equipped with features including a 3.5mm earphone jack, a Super Sensing Leica Triple Camera, RYYB sensor with a maximum ISO of 204,800.

It said device also added a 16MP Ultra Wide Angle Lens and was able to capture macro details as near as 2.5 centimeters, and eight-mega pixel Telephoto Lens that supports 3x optical zoom.

The statement said the device had a sensor that replaces green pixels in the RGGB Bayer array with yellow pixels to absorb green and red light, allowing 40 per cent more light into the sensor.

“A large 1/1.7-inch sensor is used, which is 125 percent bigger than that in the Samsung Galaxy S10 and iPhone XS, which is a 1/2.55-inch sensor. This means that the Huawei P30 PRO is more sensitive to sight and environment than others,” it said.

The statement noted that the device had a maximum ISO of 204,800, allowing the device to create better image quality in light condition as low as one lux.

HUAWEI P30, the statement said the device supports one SIM for VoLTE calling and another SIM for 4G web browsing.

It said the Huawei P30 supports high performance Bluetooth that had the industry-leading standard of stable connection thereby solving the connection problem caused by walls and barriers that affect the Bluetooth audio quality.

It said the device facilitates faster transferring of files between a smartphone and a laptop, and photos, documents and videos are swiftly transferred with a single tap.

“It can help record a computer screen for as long as 60s and save the screen recording to the phone by shaking the phone and then tapping the computer.

“User can also share clipboards of a phone and a computer by getting the two devices close to each other. With the HUAWEI P30, users can unlock or lock the car door and even start the car’s engine,” it said.

