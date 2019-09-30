news, story, article

Accra, Sept 30, GNA - Huawei has announced that its new Huawei P30 lite 48MP edition has an upgraded camera system, improved Random Access Memory and more, suitable for all class of people especially youth who want premium features.



A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the device includes six gigabytes of Random Access Memory and 128 gigabytes of storage, super-fast performance and solid storage.

It said the phone was also powered by a big 3340mAh battery, which quickly charges back up with an 18W Huawei Quick Charge.

Focused on powerful performance, the statement said the Huawei P30 lite 48Megapixel edition had a Kirin 710 OctaCore processor; EMUI 9.0.1 and Android 9.0 to enable users enjoy a smooth experience.

It said the device’s key element was the massive 6.15-inch Dewdrop TUV Rheinland Eye Care certified display with a FHD+ resolution of 2312 x 1090 with minimal bezels, perfect for long hours of entertainment or gaming.

The statement said the design had a stylish 3D curved glass body available in three sleek colour options Midnight Black, Pearl White and Peacock Blue, topped off with the Fingerprint sensor on the back.

It said the features of the device aimed at making the user’s life more comfortable adding that the GPU Turbo 2.0 for support gaming.

The statement said the Artificial Intelligent Video Ringtone feature enables users to create custom video ringtones for their close ones.

GNA