news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 10, GNA - Huawei has released and added a new member to its P30 series smartphones called P30 lite 48MP edition.



A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the new addition, had an improved camera setup and offer a much better photography experience and premium features.

“Housed in the HUAWEI P30 lite 48MP edition is the powerful Triple camera setup which works with Artificial Intelligence to deliver the most stunning images and videos on a smartphone camera. This setup consists of a 48MP primary lens complemented by 8MP 120 degree Ultra-Wide lens and a 2MP lens for stunning depth of field effects,” it said.

The statement said while the 48MP lens focuses on high resolution images, the Ultra-Wide angle lens allows for crisper shots of buildings and landscapes.

It explained that the new features were part of Huawei’s goals to provide the most innovative solutions for the growing demand of flagship photography hardware, a trend seen among a more youthful audience.

It added that the new device was powered by heavy hardware that could keep the phone running intensive processes for extended time periods.

“At the center of it all, is the octa-core Kirin 710, which is powered by 6GB of RAM for maximum efficiency, catering to users’ demand for more efficient power for all their apps and games.

“The Turbo 2.0 feature also helps in boosting graphics, which also uses AI for optimizing performance while gaming. Users can also enjoy 128GB of storage for all their photos, videos and files,” it said.

The statement said the device was powered by a massive 3340 mAh battery, and quickly power back up with the included 9V2A Quick Charge.

It stated that the HUAWEI P30 lite 48MP edition with it 6.15 inches displays complete with a minimal Dewdrop notch and minimal bezels for a more immersive viewing experience.

GNA