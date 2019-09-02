news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 02, GNA - Huawei has announced the latest addition to its growing HUAWEI P30 series family, the HUAWEI P30 lite 48MP edition.



A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the new edition brings an updated camera setup, along with premium features, for users who are looking to purchase a levelled up version of Huawei’s successful HUAWEI P30 lite.

It said along with the upgraded 48MP triple camera, users could enjoy 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

It said the highlight of this new edition, as the name suggests, was the upgraded camera, ushering in flagship photography features.

The statement said the edition of the HUAWEI P30 lite ships with a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP camera for collecting depth of field information for bokeh effects, all of which work together for stunning images and videos in super bright or low light scenarios.

“The camera system is aided by AI Scene Recognition for up to 22 scenarios as well as a Super Slow-mo feature that shoots at 480 Frames Per Second (FPS). Selfie lovers are granted with a 24MP front camera that is powered by the on board AI Scene Recognition for up to 8 scenarios with Super Selfie Night Mode, AI beautification and 3D Qmoji 2.0, it said”

“Under the hood, users are treated to the massive power of 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM and a 3340 mAh battery with the Huawei QuickCharge, which allows for extended periods of use and a quick recharge. At its heart lies the powerful Kirin 710 chipset for maximum and efficient performance, along with EMUI 9.0.1 based on Android 9.0.”

It said in terms of display, the HUAWEI P30 Lite 48MP edition comes with a 6.15 inch Dewdrop Display with an FHD resolution of 2312 x 1090 and minimal bezels and that the device’s display had been built into the slim 3D curved Glass designed body with trendy gradient colours and a Fingerprint scanner.

The statement said users could enjoy additional premium features such as enhanced gaming with GPU Turbo 2.0, Huawei’s famous HiVision Technology and the Huawei Customised Video Ringtone seen on the HUAWEI P30 series flagship models P30 and P30 Pro.

It said the HUAWEI P30 lite 48MP edition was available in authorized dealer shops nationwide from September 2019.

GNA