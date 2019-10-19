news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 19, GNA — Huawei has held its first Developer Day to share its new eco-construction strategy and showcase a platform that distributes a range of open capabilities and one-stop services.



A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the event, held during the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition, GITEX Technology Week in Dubai, brought together more than 250 app developers and partners.

Among the products were the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) Core and Capabilities, as part of its Developer Services.

“To date, HMS Core has opened 14 capabilities to help developers build high-quality applications at low cost and shorter time. With HMS Core, developers will leverage Huawei unique high technology such as 50X zoom, super night mode and GPU Turbo for faster and better user experiences,” the statement said.

“It will continuously improve the app user volume and activity, which will increase Huawei smartphone users’ experiences.”

The statement said in the first half of 2019, Huawei shipped 118 million smartphones, a year on year increase of 24 per cent, making up 17.6 per cent of the global smartphone market.

As a brand that has grown into an industry giant, Huawei has now developed preliminary capabilities necessary to build a smart ecosystem.

It said the programme, held at the World Trade Centre in Dubai, announced an investment of one billion US dollars to support global developers to keep contributing in HMS ecosystem construction.

GNA