Accra, Aug. 12, GNA - The Huawei Care Programme, a customer-oriented initiative of Huawei Technologies is providing a special screen damage warranty for all Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 users.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency announced that customers of Huawei could save up to GH¢420.00 from having their phones’ screen fixed free of charge.

It however, said there were some conditions under which the warranty could be redeemable.

The statement said to qualify for the programmes, the phone’s screen damage must be due to accidental damage, the warranty period should be from July, 30 to October, 30 2019.

It said for a customer to benefit the promo it must be activated through the app HiCARE within seven days after the first activation of the device; the Huawei screen damage warranty care programme was only applicable to Y9 Prime 2019.

It added that the Huawei phone must have been bought from an authorised dealer in Ghana.

The statement said the offer included; a Month Free Screen damage warranty one-time, Free Protective Film one-time and Free One-time Laser engraving.

It said the redemption centres were Huawei Authorised Service Centre, No 108 Prempeh I Street Opposite STC Bus terminal Adum- Kumasi and in Accra, Huawei Authorised Service Centre, Hajia Dufie Plaza - 2nd Floor, Opposite Iran Clinic, Adabraka, Accra.

GNA