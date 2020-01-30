news, story, article

Charles Tawiah, GNA



Gyankobaa, (Ash), Jan. 30, GNA – The German government is supporting Ghana with an amount of six million Euros to build a waste to energy plant at Gyankobaa in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality.

The 400 kilowatt plant when completed, will help reduce waste especially in the Ashanti region, increase energy supply and create employment for the people in the area.

Mr Christoph Retzlaff, the German Ambassador to Ghana in an address read on his behalf at a ground breaking ceremony to commence the construction of the plant, said the project was in fulfillment of a promise made by the German government.

He said in July 2019, the German Minister for Education and Research, Miss Anja Karliczek, announced at a West Africa Science Centre in Climate Change and Adapted Land (WASCAL) Ministerial Conference in Accra that, the German government would support Ghana to convert over 12 thousand tons of waste generated daily in the country into energy and fertilizer.

This was to help protect the people from excessive pollution, health hazards and climate change.

Mr Retzlaff said “Ghanaian and German research institutions and enterprises have found a single innovative solution to the very different issues of waste management and power generation by utilising the waste in a worldwide unique Hybrid-PV-Biogas-Pyrolysis-Plant”.

He commended Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation for initiating the project.

Prof. Frimpong Boateng on his part, said the integrated project which involved four universities and five ministries in the country, would help improve sanitation, boost ginger processing, which was the main farming activity in the area and create employment for the people.

He urged the youth in the area to be morally upright and be disciplined, hard working in order to help attract investors to achieve the developmental goals of the country.

Mr Michael Amoah Awuku, Municipal Chief Executive, commended the German government and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research for promoting such innovative project in the area.

Nana Adu Mensah Asare, the Amakomhene, who chaired the function said the initiative would not only help to make the cities clean, but would also boost rural industrial development in the country.

