Accra, Oct. 5, GNA - The Network of Testing and Calibration Laboratory, Ghana and the Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (PTB) and the German National Metrology Institute, has organised a five-day training on Laboratory Quality Assurance for laboratory personnel.



A statement issued in Accra by the Corporate Affair Department of the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) said the training, which commenced on Monday, 30th September seeks to help laboratory personnel deliver reliable quality results to their customers.

It said the training was attended by personnel from the Authority, Soil Research Institute, Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Food Research Institute, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Water Research Institute, Police Forensic Laboratory, and the Animal Research Institute, among others.

The Network of Testing and Calibration Laboratory, Ghana, was formed in 2008 to build a formidable relationship amongst laboratories in Ghana, build capacity of laboratory personnel, share expertise amongst all laboratory personnel and to train laboratory personnel on laboratory maintenance.

The GSA is a government agency responsible for developing, publishing and promoting standards in the country.

This is done through Standardisation, Metrology and Conformity Assessment activities which include Testing, Inspection and Certification.

PTB is the National Metrology Institute of Germany with scientific and technical service tasks. It measures with the highest accuracy and reliability – metrology as the core competence. PTB stands for progress and reliability in metrology for the benefit of society, trade and industry, and science.

