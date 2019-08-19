news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 19, GNA – Radsystems Limited, a Ghanaian start-up company, at the weekend officially launched the latest version of an Integrated Development Environment (IDE) products used by programmers to develop application faster and seamlessly.



Radsystems becomes the foremost Ghanaian software development company, to develop IDE version of the Hypertext Preprocessor Rapid Application Development (PHPRad), which will provide clients with easy-to-use business management software.

Mr Humphrey Okeke, Managing Director of Radsystems, during an interaction to introduce the software to the media, explained that, the PHPRad software products ranges from accounting payroll system to enterprise resource planning systems, customer relationship management systems, payments systems, and expert systems.

He confirmed that it took about three years to bring the software to a consumer-usable position.

The Radsystems MD recounted that the development of the software started back in 2014 with his partner whiles at Accra Institute of Technology University Ghana, when their dreams of owning a company aligned together on a project called Easy-Save.

Mr Okeke explained that PHPRad is an integrated development environment framework which allows the development and delivery of full web applications with little or no coding experience, which implores a Model View Controller (MVC) methodology to ensure the creation of projects that are scale-able and are of industry standard.

PHPRad provides the creation, configuration, editing of pages and to publish the fully completed application from within its framework within the shortest possible time, effortlessly. It is designed such that the model, view and controller components work seamlessly together, although quite independently.

It also allows developers to create projects connecting to any database of their choice from any source and also gives the option for developers to create new database schema from scratch within the framework.

PHPRad already has about 15,000 global downloads mostly through referrals, proven to be an exceptional IDE tool for developers.

During questioning, Mr Okeke explained that a lot of testimonies with regards to the effectiveness of the tool from across the globe, including countries like Brazil, US, UK, Germany, India, Indonesia continuous to affirm its acceptability.

Mr Okeke explained that Radsystems would also release two other lines of IDEs, PYRad and NodeRad, for developers who would prefer to work with Python framework and Nodejs respectively.

He said, “Radsystems as young as it is will continue striving to be the leading firm in IDE industry by providing its users with easy-to-use tools for system and software development.

“Radsystems will continuously provide innovative software solutions that encapsulates all aspects of programming and offer the youth greater opportunity to compete in system development environment globally”.

Dr Emmanuel Selase Asamoah Dean of Faculty of Management Studies at the University of Professional Studies, also confirmed that the Radsystems partners had worked very hard over the years to get the product to where it is now.

He said: “I have been their guide and coach through series of projects right from the start up-to-date”.

Dr Asamoah, however, encouraged stakeholders in the Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) industry to engage and support start-ups like Radsystems to keep up with innovative ideas like the PHPRad, as it would help steer Ghana and Africa in the direction of global technological advancement.

GNA