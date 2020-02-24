news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 23, GNA - Wave-2 Analytics Limited, an analytics start-up will organise the second edition of the Ghana Data Science Summit 2020, scheduled to take place from the 17–19th June at the Bank of Ghana Auditorium, University of Ghana.



The event, being sponsored by Superfluid Labs, Maverick Research, Google and Wave-2 Analytic would be on the theme: "Leveraging Data Science for Competitive Advantage."

Dubbed: "IndabaX Ghana 2020" the three-day event, aims to create an inclusive platform where everyone students, professors, researchers, businesses, start-ups, and leaders could connect and enhance capacity in data science and analytics (including data mining, machine learning, and artificial intelligence).

A statement issued in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the event was being organised by the Data Science Network (a non-profit organization) and Wave-2 Analytics (a Ghanaian-based analytics startup) in partnership with Deep Learning Indaba.

It said the summit captures the potential for businesses and government institutions in Ghana to utilize data science and analytics to advance and achieve their goals and objectives.

It said Ghana is undergoing a “Data Science” transformation with various activities occurring nationwide.

It said the summit was also to create greater awareness of data science and the value it brings to students, researchers, businesses and governments; building capacity of data science professionals and equipping them with relevant practical and technical knowledge needed to take full advantage of analytics and machine learning.

The statement said it was to create a platform, where businesses, data science service providers, data science professionals as well as data technology infrastructure providers come together, network and collaborate to solve the most valuable and interesting data science problems for their respective benefits.

Participants would be treated to a series of lectures, panel discussions, and training sessions on Data Management, Business Analytics, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence.

There would also be a Business Executives Session for business leaders and entrepreneurs.

GNA