By Benjamin Mensah, GNA



Accra, Oct. 23, GNA - Dr Yvonne Akosua Sena Loh, a geoscientist, has affirmed that geoscience is very important in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), but that would require educating the general populace on the role of geoscience in sustainable development.

She said there is also the need to interact with policy makers, decision makers, policy implementers on how their decisions and actions can impact sustainable development.

Dr Loh, who is also a lecturer at Department of Geoscience at the University of Ghana, Legon, made the suggestion in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) recently, during the celebration of the International Earth Science week.

The theme for the week was: "Geoscience Is for Everyone," and it was used to emphasize on both the inclusive potential and the importance of the geosciences in the lives of all people.

Dr Loh said Centre for Geoscience Studies (CfGS) is a registered independent, non-governmental think-tank, and its purpose is to create awareness in the general populace about the importance of geoscience and champion the role of geoscience in national development.

The centre envisions a citizenry that will have common knowledge in geoscience and thus appreciate how geoscience impact their environment and everyday life.

Dr Loh recalled that in September 2015, member states of the United Nations adopted the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with the goals operating from 2015 to 2030, aimed to eradicate global poverty, promote sustainable consumption patterns, and facilitate sustained and inclusive economic growth, social development and environmental protection.

“In this context, CfGS seeks to educate the general populace on the role of geoscience in their everyday lives, and to advise government and policy makers in relation to natural resources and the environment,” Dr Loh said.

She said CfGS has devised four strategic objectives, which are facilitate and promote, through the organization of periodic seminars and workshops, a dialogue among policy-makers, decision-makers, policy implementers, technocrats, academics, and other stakeholders, on policy issues relating to geoscience and the environment.

It would also provide analysis and perspectives on policy issues relating to geoscience and advise government and policy makers to make policies or take decisions that would support human life and well-being as well as protect the general populace against geohazards and ensure that natural resources are managed and used sustainably.

The centre would also promote the value of geoscience in supporting economic development; and educate the general populace on the impact of geoscience in their everyday life.

To help in achieving the SDGs and its strategic objectives, Dr Loh said the CfGS has designed four projects- observe and commemorate the International Earth Science Week by engaging the Geoscience community to undertake public outreach and informal geoscience education in the news media, establish Earth Science Clubs in the Senior High Schools across the country, promote the advancement of girls in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) across Senior High Schools and map all geoheritage sites in the country, prepare document for the establishment of geotourist sites.

The CfGS would engage the Ministry of Tourism and other stakeholders in the promotion of geotourism for economic development of local communities.

Dr Loh said the CfGS is run by a team of academics, researchers and businessmen and that the day-to-day responsibility for the running of the organization is delegated to our Executive Director, working alongside a wider leadership team.

The CfGS leadership is supported by a team of research associates, research administrators, research assistants and science journalists, in the delivery of our strategic objectives and projects.

Dr Loh said CfGS has an Advisory Board that provides guidance and strategic advice to the management of CfGS, thereby facilitating the organization to operate in an effective, efficient and accountable manner.

