By Patience Gbeze, GNA



Tontro (E/R), Jan. 22, GNA - General Agricultural Workers' Union (GAWU) has organised a community durbar on child labour at Tontro, Kurantumi-Akim district of the Abuakwa North Constituency in the Eastern Region.

The durbar formed part of the implementation of GAWU's project to promote safe and decent work in cocoa growing areas through the promotion of child labour free zones and strengthen cocoa producer’s cooperatives.

The project is a partnership between the Netherlands Workers' Union and GAWU.

Speaking at the durbar, Mr Andrews Tagoe, the Deputy General Secretary of GAWU in charge of the project, said child labour included; any forms of hazardous work that deprived children from attending school.

He, however, said the worst forms of labour did not include house chores that "we all do".

"Children can assist their patents during weekends and holidays for menial jobs, but not during week day that they are supposed to be in school' he added.

"The laws of the country frown on exposing children to any form of worst labour. The laws also forbid using children under 18 years to spray farms or taking infants to farm."

Mr Tagoe advised parents not to over burden their wards with too much work when they come back from school to enable them concentrate on their homework and be active in class.

He urged parents to ensure that all children of school going age are in school to improve their lots in future.

He said it was important for parents to pay frequent visits to their children/ wards' school to interact with their teachers on their performance and behaviour in school.

GAWU Community Project on promoting decent work to eliminate child labour started some 10 years ago in Tontro and its environs.

The durbar was climaxed by film show and documentary on the negative effects of child labour and attracted people including; chiefs, district and regional executives of GAWU Child Labour Project.

As part of the programme, GAWU donated a set of football jersey, two PUMA football, a trophy, a netball and assorted drinks and biscuits to the Tontro M A Basic School to arouse children interest and to retain them in school.

Mr Asare York, Headmaster of the school was grateful for the gesture and pledged their preparedness to collaborate with the project to achieve its goals.

He also eulogised the GAWU District Executives for their support and assistance to the school.

He announced that for the past three years, the school was recording 100 per cent in their final Basic Education Certificate Examination.

Later the JHS team representing GAWU and the Primary Pupils representing the School team played a football gala to entertain the project team.

The Project team will later visit the second project site, Nsuapemso in the Osino District in the Fanteakwa South Constituency on Wednesday, January 22 for similar programmes.

