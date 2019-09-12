news, story, article

By Kodjo Adams, GNA



Accra, Sept. 12, GNA - The Ghana Agricultural Sector Investment Programme (GASIP) has supported more than 60,000 smallholder farmers with production inputs to increase productivity, yield and incomes.

The inputs are improved seeds and fertilizers, which can cover about 93,000 acres of rice, maize, soya and vegetable value chains.

The initiative is to boost their competitiveness and improve their ability to access markets and credit facilities.

Mr Klutse Kudomor, the National Programme Coordinaator for GASIP announced this in Accra at the opening of a meeting with the farmer based organisations and value chain drivers of the middle and southern operational zones.

He said GASIP was committed to investing in the smallholder farmers, particularly women, young adults and the youth, to develop agriculture in the country.

Mr Kudomor said GASIP's support to the smallholder farmers was accelerated through the partnership value chain drivers and farmer based organisations.

He explained that the value chain drivers were trained and assisted by GASIP to provide output markets for the smallholder farmer's produce, as well as expand their operations.

Mr Kudomor stated that as part of the programme, farmers were trained in good agricultural practices, food safety and quality, to enable them to meet the emerging market demands.

"GASIP is strategically positioning the smallholder farmer through training and awareness on food contaminants and food hygiene to meet the quality-consciousness of the consumer", he added.

He was optimistic that these commitments would contribute effectively and efficiently to improving the livelihoods of the rural people in the country.

The GASIP is a government programme funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development and being implemented by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

The participants were positive that the outcome of the deliberations would chart the path in improving the gaps in the agricultural value chain for sustained growth.

It was launched in 2015 as the main vehicle for public sector agricultural investment in the country.

GNA