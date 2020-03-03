news, story, article

By James Madakena, GNA



Madina (GAR), Mar. 2, GNA - The La-Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal Assembly (LaNMMA) and the Church of Pentecost over the weekend organized a Food/Corn Millers forum on Sanitation, Food Safety and Noise Pollution.

The forum held at the Conference Hall of LaNMMA, brought together about 80 participants to discuss safety issues and relevant gadgets that could be used by the corn millers to reduce noise in the environment.

Mr Joseph Quacoe, the Municipal Environmental Health Officer, said LaNMMA has a law on noise pollution saying the accepted noise level for residential areas as 55 decibels while the commercial noise level is 75 decibels.

He cautioned the participants to ensure that all their equipment for milling are cleaned daily.

Mr Quacoe said there is the need for those working with loud machines or noisy environments to protect themselves with ear plugs and other approved working gear as excessive noise can deafen the ear and affect one’s cardiovascular system.

Mr Quacoe said there is also the need for food vendors to attend annual medical exams and wash their hands after attending nature’s call.

He said those who sell expired products should stop such acts or the law will catch on them.

The meeting was held in conjunction with the Church of Pentecost who are celebrating the Environmental Community Cleanliness week.

The church has visited schools and markets to talk on the importance of sanitation and cleanliness.

