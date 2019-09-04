news, story, article

By Jerry Azanduna, GNA



Bawku (U/E), Sept. 4, GNA - Farmers in the Bawku area are content with the supply of farm inputs this farming season, which they believe would help increase Agriculture production, Mr Charles Akwotigah, the Bawku Municipal Director of Agriculture has said.



About 90, 000 farmers in the Bawku Municipal and its environs registered for farm inputs this farming season and had received adequate supply of fertilizer, agro insecticides, improved seed and seedlings among others.

Mr Akwotigah said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Bawku, after his visit to the farmers on their farms.

He said there were positive indications that there would be a bumper harvest this year as the various varieties of food crops such as maize, cowpea, groundnuts sorghum, soya beans and millet.

As part of efforts to promote agriculture in the area, the Municipal Directorate deployed Agricultural Extension officers to the farming communities to educate farmers on good farming practices such as ploughing, post- harvest practices, planting and nursing of seedlings, among others, which was yielding good results, he said.

Mr Akwotiga indicated that the planting for food and jobs programme had taken shape in the area and more people, especially the youth had gone into farming.

He urged people who had doubts about farming being a lucrative business to reconsider their decisions and join the farming community, since that was the only way to fight poverty and promote food security in the Bawku area.

Mr Robert Awuni Atubugri, a maize farmer at Mognori, a farming community near Bawku commended government for its flagship programmes, including the one district one warehouse, planting for food and jobs and the one village one dam.

Mr Atubugri told the GNA that he used to cultivate one and a half hectares of farm land but with the government subsidy on farm inputs he had been able to cultivate about four hectares, which would give him enough to sell and for his family.

He said due to the availability of farm inputs for farmers, his children had returned from the southern part of the country to Mongnori to engage in farming as it had become one of the lucrative businesses in recent times in the area.

GNA