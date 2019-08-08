news, story, article

Amasaman (GAR), Aug. 8, GNA - Mr Michael Onwona Kwakye, Principal Programme Officer, Environmental Protection Agency, has said the exposure to increased ultraviolet B radiation increases the incidence of eye cataracts.

He said the exposure also increases the incidence of snow blindness, a painful acute inflammation of the cornea.

Mr Kwakye was speaking at the second phase of a 3-day training on “Responsive and Persuasive Environmental Reporting”, held for journalists in Accra.

The training is to help equip journalists with knowledge and skills on the current issues of the environment.

He said one per cent reduction of the ozone layer would result in an extra 150,000 cataract induced blindness.

The Principal Programme Officer said it also suppresses the immune system by damaging the genetic material DNA; which results in increased incidence of infectious diseases, cancers and allergies.

Mr Kwakye said the exposure to the ozone also increases the incidence of non melanoma skin cancers.

"Fair skin people are more at risk than dark skinned people, who are protected by a pigment in their skin," he added.

Mr Kwakye said a five per cent decrease in ozone layers would result in a 14 per cent increase in incidence of non melanoma skin cancers.

On environmental effects of the ozone depletion, the Principal Programme Officer said many species and varieties of plants are sensitive to ultraviolet B radiation.

He said 25 per cent ozone depletion would result in significant reduction in crop yield of up to 25 per cent.

Mr Kwakye said it also reduces crop yield like rice, wheat and soybeans also it reduces quality and nutritional values in crops.

He said moderate exposure of the ultraviolet B poses no danger; because it was an essential part of the process that forms the vitamin D in the skin.

Mr Kwakye said there were adverse effects of growth, photosynthesis, protein and pigment content and reproduction of phytoplankton, thus affecting the marine food chain.

He said 16 per cent ozone depletion would cause a seven per cent reduction in fish yield, which represents a loss of six million tonnes of fish each year.

"Researchers have recently suggested that the rate at which the ozone layers is being depleted, has slowed down, however, it will not be completely healed for at least 50 years," Mr Kwakye added.

