By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA



Amasaman (GAR), Aug. 7, GNA - The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), has commenced the implementation of the Ghana Environmental Quality Standards in line with international protocols.

The Standards are to regulate the environment and also protect the public health from Air, motor vehicles emissions, effluent and noise pollution.

Mr Emmanuel Appoh, Head of Environmental Quality Department at EPA, said the document is a baseline for quality standards development.

Mr Appoh was speaking at the opening of the second phase of a three-day training programme on "Responsive and Persuasive Environmental Reporting" for journalists in Accra.

The training is to help equip journalists with knowledge and skills on the current issues on the environment.

The Standards comprised of the Ghana for Environment and Health Protection-Requirements for Motor Vehicle Emissions, the Ghana Standard for Environment and Health Protection-Requirements for Ambient Air Quality and Point Source/ Stack Emissions.

The rest are the Ghana Standard for Environment and Health Protection-Requirements for Effluent Discharge, the Ghana Standard for Health Protection-Requirements for Ambient Noise Control and the Ghana Standard for Acoustic-Guide for Measuring of Outdoor A-weighted Sound levels.

He said 91 per cent of the world's population live in places, where air quality exceeds world health organisation guideline limit.

He said 400,000 African children under five years died prematurely due to bad air they breathed in 2018.

Mr Appoh said the World Health Organisation figures indicated that 28,000 people died in Ghana due to air pollution.

He said EPA was currently developing regulations on motor vehicle emissions, ambient air quality and point source/stack emissions, effluent discharges into the environment and ambient noise control to be presented to Attorney General's Department.

Mr John Pwamang, Ag. Executive Director EPA, said the session was to improve the knowledge and awareness of environmental issues and on EPA's mandate as managers and stewards of the environment.

He said although environmental challenges were identified as a major developmental concern in Ghana, media attention to and reportage on the issues was minimal.

"There seems to be a disconnect among scientists working on environmental issues, the media and journalists, who have the responsibility of communicating those issues to the public, and the public whose day to day activities impact on or are impacted by the environment," he said.

The Acting Executive Director said the broad goal was to enhance the knowledge of journalists on the environment in order to equip them with the skills and materials needed to educate Ghanaians on the need to protect and sustain the environment in order to guarantee quality human life.

