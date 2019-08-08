news, story, article

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA



Amasaman (GAR), Aug. 8, GNA - The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is developing the Coastal Zone Management Regulations.

The regulations are to protect, enhance and restore the quality of Coastal, Marine habitats and their associated ecosystems to promote and secure the sustainable development and utilisation of Coastal and Marine.

Mrs Jewel Kudjawu, Chief Programmes Officer, Natural Resources Department, EPA said this at the second phase of a 3-day training programme on "Responsive and Persuasive Environmental Reporting" for journalist in Accra.

The training is to help equip journalists with knowledge and skills on the current issues on environment.

She said some of the habitats to be considered in the regulations include beaches, lagoons, mangroves, rocky shores pools, coral reefs and spawning or breeding grounds for fish and turtles.

She said the regulations would also provide for regulated and prohibited activities in the respective habitats.

She said the EPA had held some stakeholder consultations and organised group meetings to get inputs into the draft regulations.

The Chief Programme Officer said the draft document has been sent to the A-G Department for advice.

She said as a department, they were responsible for the management of aquatic weeds and some of the methods used in the management include physical, mechanical and biological; using weevils and moths.

"We also use chemicals like the herbicides," she added.

