news, story, article

By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA



Kumasi, Sept. 28, GNA - Environmental youth groups in the Ashanti Region have petitioned government to be responsive to climate change issues to help mitigate its effects on the country.

"Ghana is already experiencing the adverse effects of climate change evidenced by erratic rainfall patterns, strong heat waves and flooding.

"This has come with its own cost to farmers, city dwellers and the entire society," the environmental activists said in a petition presented to the Government at a ceremony at the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), Kumasi.

Copies of the petition were made available to the offices of the Regional Minister and Metropolitan Chief Executive.

The group, made up of students and journalists among others, before converging at the RCC, had embarked on a demonstration dubbed: “Global Climate March' through some principal streets of the city.

Ms Esther Odi Tieku, the Project Director, AROCHA KNUST, a non-governmental organisation committed to environmental conservation, on behalf of the activists, said climate change threatened the very survival of mankind.

It could deal a big blow to Ghana's economy, national security and public safety.

"The government must, therefore, take decisive steps to rein in the devastating effects of the changing climatic conditions by addressing all possible causes," the petition stressed.

The demonstration coincided with the 2019 UN Climate Change Summit, which is seeking to deliver new pathways and practical actions to shift global response into higher gear in the face of the worsening climate crisis.

Ms Tieku said it was important that the Government and stakeholders worked together to restore Kumasi to its 'Garden City' status to enhance the ecology and biodiversity.

GNA