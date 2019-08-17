news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Aug. 17, GNA - The Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB), Ghana is inviting entries for its 2019 edition of OFAB Media Awards (OMA) for eligible reporters to submit their stories for consideration.

The third edition of OMA slated for September 2019, aims at recognising exemplary journalism that stimulates best practices in the adoption of agricultural technologies; particularly agricultural biotechnology.

OFAB Ghana said stories submitted by interested applicants should have been published or aired between July 30, 2018, to June 26, 2019; whereas the deadline for submitting entries to ofabghana@outlook.com is August 25, 2019.

The awards, this year, is in three categories for the Agricultural/ Biotechnology journalist of the year, covering Print and Online, Radio and Television.

OFAB secretariat has said key considerations for choosing OMAs winners would be; scientific accuracy in reporting biotech related stories, initiative, originality, clarity of interpretation and value in fostering a better public understanding of Agricultural Biotechnology and its impact.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Enoch Ilori, the Project Officer at OFAB Ghana, said journalists submitting their stories should include a brief synopsis (about 150 words) of the stories submitted (maximum of three stories for each category); and about 150- word professional biography.

He said they should also include a brief 200-word piece explaining the motivation for each story submitted, a digital passport size photo, a copy of national ID/passport; and evidence of Media Accreditation/Membership of a National Media Association.

He said amazing prices were up for grabs with the opportunity to represent Ghana at OMA Africa for more mouthwatering prizes.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Ilori who encouraged journalists to do more agricultural reporting, noted that in the previous year OFAB did not receive lots of entries from media practitioners, as anticipated.

He said if agriculture is the backbone of the country, then all stakeholders including the media must come on board to support the development of agriculture, saying, OFAB encourages journalists to tell stories on agricultural policies and issues they have identified in their various communities.

OFAB, an initiative of African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF), is a platform that provides an opportunity to enhance knowledge-sharing and awareness on agricultural biotechnology.

This knowledge-sharing and awareness on agricultural technology raises understanding and appreciation of the technology and contribute to building an enabling environment for informed and timely decision making.

It would be recalled that two journalists from the GNA won awards at the OFAB Ghana National Media Awards 2018.

Mr Prosper Kwame Kuorsoh, a Chief Reporter with the GNA was adjudged Winner for the Online and Print Category and was rewarded with an iPad, a plaque, an undisclosed amount of money and a hamper.

The first runner-up for the Online and Print category position went to Mr Iddi Z. Yire, an Editor, also with the GNA.

He also received a plaque, a cash prize and a hamper.

The winner for the Radio and Television category was Mr Philip Bagyiliko Tengzu of Radio Mak, Wa, who also received an iPad, a plaque, a cash prize and a hamper.

The award winnners also participated in the 2018 OFAB Africa Regional Awards, which was held in September in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

GNA