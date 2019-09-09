news, story, article

By Lord de-Graft Aikins, GNA



Nsawam (E/R), Sept. 9, GNA – Cocoa farmers in the country have been urged to embrace the mass cocoa spraying exercise introduced by government.

Nana Kumi Abiesi, Nsawam, Adoagyiri Municipal Chief Farmer, who gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) shortly after a farmers’ meeting at Nsawamm in the Eastern Region on Saturday, said embracing the mass cocoa spraying exercise, would help farmers to increase their crop yield.

He said the exercise was part of a high-tech cocoa production method, and that, the introduction of the high-tech programme was a testimony of government’s determination to help improve the cocoa industry.

He said the programme would increase national cocoa output from the present tonnage, and would also reduce poverty among the farmers.

Nana Kumi Abiesi said COCOBOD was increasing the spraying machines in the various cocoa growing areas to enable the spraying gangs reach every farm to combat the capsid bug.

GNA