news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 10, GNA – Ebenezer Senior High School has emerged winners in a maiden High Schools’ Renewable Energy Challenge, organised by the Energy Commission, in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES).



The competition is part of the Commission’s mandate to promote the development and utilisation of renewable energy resources and technologies in Ghana.

This is done through creating an opportunity for senior high schools (SHSs) to submit innovative Renewable Energy and Energy Efficient projects conceived by the students.

The participating schools were Ebenezer SHS, Presbyterian SHS (Presec-Osu), Armed Forces Senior High Technical School, Tema Technical Institute, Achimota SHS, and Manhean Senior High Technical School.

They pitched on innovative projects using the natural resources and environment to create electricity that are renewable and energy efficient.

Ebenezer SHS emerged winners with 80 per cent points and took home a cash prize of GH¢ 4,000, five boxes of LED bulbs for the school, solar fan for each team member and a solar lantern for the teachers who coached them.

The competing students were also presented with certificates, plaques and gold medals.

Ebenezer SHS pitched on how they could produce electrical energy with the wind and demonstrated this by displaying a project that created electricity through the blowing of wind.

The first runner up, Armed Forces Senior High School, had 73 per cent and were presented with a GH¢ 2,000 cash prize, a box of LED bulbs, certificates, silver medals and plaques, whereas medals and solar lanterns were presented to the teachers.

The second runner up, Manhean Senior High Technical School, scored 69.9 per cent and had a cash prize of GH¢ 1,500, a box of LED bulbs, a solar lantern the teachers, and a bronze medal, certificate and plaque to each of the students.

Tema Technical Institute, PRESEC-Osu and Achimota SHS scored 52.9 per cent, 51.7 per cent and 45.2 per cent, respectively, taking the fourth, fifth and sixth positions.

They were each presented GH¢ 1,000 certificates and plaques and solar lanterns.

Mr William Owuraku Aidoo, a Deputy Minister of Energy in Charge of Power, said the challenge was to sustain students’ innovativeness and a great step towards making strides in the renewable energy sector.

He said the Ministry would collaborate with the Ghana Education Service to create those centres to bring out innovative and cost efficient renewable energy projects from students.

Mr Aidoo congratulated the students adding; “This will lead to the discovery of talents in the renewable energy industry.”

“In this energy renewable industry, talents and innovations are critical to growth, so continue to be innovative and strive for the best,” he added.

Madam Gifty Twum Ampofo, a Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Technical and Vocational Education, commended the students for their quest to improve their communities with their projects.

She pledged her Ministry’s support to improving the lot of the students and called on the GES and other stakeholders to “fashion out a curriculum on awareness and sustainability of energy conservation in schools."

The Minister said that energy conservation, which is the judicial use of energy, must be a way of life and encouraged all to practice it.

“Energy conservation should be well-included in the educational curriculum and should be a way of life for all.”

GNA