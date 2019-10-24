news, story, article

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA



Fumesua (Ash), Oct. 24, GNA – The Forestry Research Institute of Ghana of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR-FORIG), has held a day’s symposium on environmental degradation at Fumesua near Kumasi.

Findings of four researches, conducted by the Institute aimed at addressing current environmental degradation in Ghana, were presented at the symposium attended by its stakeholders from both private and public institutions.

Topics for the four research works were; ‘understanding ‘galamsey’ operations and local communities willingness to restore degraded sites’; ‘phyto-remediation potential of indigenous and exotic tree species in Ghana’; ‘utilizing bioenergy to save the environment’; and ‘efficient utilization of timber resources in Ghana’.

A statement issued by the Institute at the symposium said the achievement of climate goals without the contribution of forests was impossible.

It said sustainable forest management and the use of long-lived wood products could contribute to efforts of removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and achieving net zero emission.

The statement said the need to expand, protect and sustainably manage forests to increase carbon is vital while supporting biodiversity and people’s livelihoods, could not be over emphasized.

“Sustainable production and use of wood products to store carbon and replace emission-intensive materials such as concrete or steel, are part of the mitigation portfolio”, it said.

It is estimated that approximately 60 per cent of the people of Ghana depend directly or indirectly on forest resources for their livelihood such as food, fuelwood, building materials, medicines as well as fodder.

Despite the importance of the forestry sector, Ghana’s forest continues to decline at a rapid rate with deforestation progressively increasing since 1980.

Professor Daniel Ofori, Director of the Institute, said as a research institution, it is important to share its research findings with stakeholders to achieve the desired results.

He said the symposium was part of efforts being taken by the Institute to strengthen the linkage between it and end users of its products.

He said FORIG conducted the research from its own internally-generated funds, a demonstration of its commitment to address adverse effects of environmental degradation across the country.

GNA