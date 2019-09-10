news, story, article

By Benjamin Mensah, GNA



Accra, Sept. 10, GNA - Cocoa farmers in the Sefwi Wiawso area in the Western North Region are increasingly accepting Concept Green agro organic fertilizer for rejuvenation of weak and dying cocoa trees and other leafy plants and crops.

Farmers in the area had hailed the fertilizer for also being effective for cereals, vegetable, fruit plants, and tree plants.

The arrival off the product, introduced by Nana Gabby Nketiah, a Ghanaian, is able to virtually resurrect the distressed dying cocoa trees.

Mr Samuel Ankamah, a Cocoa farmer at Appiakrom near Sefwi Wiawso, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Accra that the Concept Green agro fertilizer, to his amazement, brought back to life a number of dying cocoa trees when he applied in on them.

“The trees were hit strongly by the canker- distressed, dying cocoa trees. As a result I decided to cut down the affected trees. Per chance, Mr. Kesseie an agent of the fertilizer distributor, who heard of my plight gave him a little quantity to apply on the affected trees.

“To my amazement the cocoa tress became rejuvenated and in fact, resurrected a few months after applying the fertilizer to the dying cocoa trees.”

Mr Ankamah said the dying trees did not only resurrect, but also blossomed and started producing healthy pods.

He indicated that as a result, he was sending more of the fertilizer to apply on his distressed dying cocoa trees in the Enchie area.

On her part, Madam Dora Adjei, also a cocoa farmer at Punikrom, in a telephone interview also spoke of the efficacy of the fertilizer and said after applying it, her dying cocoa trees became rejuvenated and blossomed

According to Mr. Kwasi Biney of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), the fertilizer is organic, and does not kill the Micro – organisms in the soil that help plants to growth. Instead it revives them, thereby aiding vigorous growth of plants on which the fertilizer had been applied.

Mr. Biney, who had been associated with the Concept Green Agro Organic Fertilizer opined that although other agro-chemicals are equally good, they are chemical in nature and can kill micro –organisms in the soil that help plant growth.

GNA