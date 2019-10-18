news, story, article

By Gideon D. Ebbah, GNA



Amasaman (Ash), Oct 18, GNA – A new locally-invented hand washing device, which uses a foot pedal to dispense water onto the hands during hand washing, has been launched to ensure a more hygienic way of hand washing in the country.

The novelty device, described widely as an improvement over already-existing devices, which technology gives the user no option than to use the same hands to turn on and off the tap during hand washing.

The washed hands get re-contaminated as it is used to turn off the faucet after the hand washing process.

This is where the new technology named Techytap, becomes a big boost in hygienic hand- washing, as it addresses this challenge of touching the tap with the hands.

The new technology, is designed, invented and branded by Mr. Julius Kwami Tsatsu, the Executive Director of the Community Alliance Foundation (CAF), a social Enterprise and Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), focused on the promotion of a holistic approach to sanitation.

Launching prototypes at Amasaman in the Ga West Municipality, Mr Tsatsu, said his outfit located at Kwabenya in the Greater Accra Region, is targeting stakeholders like health facilities, corporate institutions, schools, hotels and scientific research institutions among others for the sale of the device.

The launching made to coincide with the commemoration of this year’s global hand washing day, saw CAF donating ten of the Teckytaps to be shared among the Amasaman Government Hospital, the Ga West Municipal Assembly, the Health Directorate and seven basic schools in the Municipality.

The beneficiary basic schools include; the Amasaman M/A Basic, Okyekomfo M/A Basic, Kojo Ashong Basic and Pobi Kofe Basic schools.

The donations were made possible through the sales of 220 sets of the Teckytaps to the World Vision and Plan International Ghana.

Referring to current researches to buttress the need for a more hygienic hand washing procedures, the inventor pointed to a study conducted by ‘All Portable Sinks – A Brentpoint Company in Florida, USA, which indicates that most bacteria on our hands is on the fingertips and under the nails.

According to the study, he said, the enormity of bacteria on the human finger tips doubles after using the bathroom, the same research also shows that, failure to wash hands correctly contributes to nearly 50 percent of all foodborne illness outbreaks, he noted.

“Infections and reinfections technically known as cross-contamination occur leading to increased reports of sanitation-related illnesses among children and their families,” he quoted from the research.

Mr. Cyril Elorm Adajawah, the Business Development and Corporate Affairs Manager at CAF, said his outfit as a Social Enterprise, seek to maximize Social Return on Investment (SROI), thus returns made from the sale of each of the Teckytap, would be used to promote comprehensive social enhancement and sanitation projects in the communities where they serve. “Teckytap will be used in the implementation of our comprehensively-designed Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in Schools project and the some selected schools in the Ga West Municipality, would be used to pilot the project,” he noted.

Mr Adajawa added that three key areas to be addressed under the WASH in Schools Project are; Menstrual Hygiene Management, which would focus on demystifying menses and increasing access to affordable sanitary pads.

Solid Waste Management with a focus on waste segregation and ending open defecation, as well as Hand Washing promotion, centred on behavioural change, among others.

Nii Charles Quaye, Chief Linguist of the Amasaman Traditional Area, commended the Foundation for the gesture and initiative and pledged his traditional council’s readiness to support the course of correct handwashing in the homes and workplaces within the area. The event brought together Chiefs and Elders of the Amasaman Traditional Area, Local Government Officials of the Ga West Municipal Assembly and the Municipal Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) and Ghana Health Service, World Vision International-Ghana, Plan International-Ghana, among others.

