By Robert Anane, GNA

Accra, March 16, GNA - The Ministry of Communication is collaborating with the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) to develop the National Framework for Climate Services in Ghana.

Steps are also being taken by the government to provide GMet with the necessary tools and equipment such as automatic weather stations. Calibration equipment and message switching systems among others.

Mr. George Andah, Deputy Minister of Communication, said this in Accra, at the close of the Seasonal Forecasting Workshop on Agro-hydro-climatic characteristics for the Gulf of Guinea countries-2020 edition.

He said already, the establishing act of the GMet had been amended to provide a more secured and sustainable source of funding for the activities of the agency.

Mr. Andah noted that the Government's flagship programs such as the One Village One Dam, One District One Factory and the Planting for Food and Jobs program, were all climate reliant.

"Therefore to guarantee the continued success of these programs, we need to pay attention to climate conditions, the Deputy Minister said.

He also noted that with the increasing rate at which climate related disaster was hitting countries including Ghana, and the fact that future projections indicated increase in rainfall variability in Sub-Saharan Africa and other weather patterns, such a workshop was of crucial relevance.

Mr. Andah commended the participants, and urged them to continue with their good-work of ensuring the best of weather outcomes, within their respective regions.

The five-day workshop was attended by representatives of the Ghana’s National Disaster Management Organisation, the ECOWAS Commission, and a number of other technical partners.

It was organised by the Agro Hydro Meteorological Center of CILSS, the Ghana National Meteorological and hydrological Agencies, in collaboration with the African Center for Meteorological Application to Development, and experts from the Guinea of Gulf countries, in charge of producing ago-hydro climatic information.

