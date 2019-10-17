news, story, article

By Emelia B. Addae, GNA



Accra (E/R Oct 17, GNA - Madam Fati Seidu Tambro, the Executive Director for Sung Foundation who chaired the second Annual General Meeting of the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG)13 - Climate Action Platform has lauded members of the platform.

She also commended them for implementing some recommendations made at the previous meeting towards the fight against actions to mitigate climate change.

Madam Tambro in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency explained that, recommendations such as encouraging afforestation, outreach programmes on climate change issues and good farming practices were recognised in communities under which some CSOs operated.

She therefore commended the government for including climate change lessons in the new basic school curriculum.

This year's Annual General Meeting on the theme: " Civil Society Organisations role in climate change programmes in Ghana " was attended by a number of people from about 10 organisations like; the Social Support Foundation, Strategic Youth Network for Development (SYND), Youth Development Advocacy Foundation, RENEL Ghana Foundation and, Network for Health and Relief Foundation.

The two-day meeting was facilitated by CARE International and Kasa Initiative-Ghana.

Mr Jonathan Goka the Coordinator for Kasa Initiative - Ghana and the Convenor for the CSOs on the SDG13 platform called on the media houses to use their channels to disseminate climate change related issues to the audience to enable all and sundry to help fight against climate change.

The climate change related issues he said, included what climate was, human activities that caused climate change, its effects and measures to mitigate the impacts.

He then noted that capacity of district assembly members and Members of Parliament (MPs) must be enhanced for effective engagement with their constituents on climate change issues.

The participants assured that, they will keep on pursuing the fight against climate change.

GNA