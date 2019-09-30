news, story, article

By Emmanuel Gamson, GNA



Tamale, Sept 30, GNA - Major General William Azure Ayamdo, Chief of Army Staff, has joined personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to undertake tree planting exercise in Tamale to mark this year's Army Week Celebration.

The exercise, organized with support from the Forestry Commission, saw personnel of the GAF plant about 6,000 acacia and teak seedlings at the Barwah Barracks in Tamale.

The Army Week celebration, which commenced on September 23, and ended on September 29, was under the theme: "Ghana Army: Providing Security for National Development".

Speaking during the event in Tamale at the weekend, Major General Ayamdo said the tree planting exercise also formed part of the Army's efforts to address issues of climate change in the country as well as contribute to serene environment.

He reiterated the Army's commitment to maintain peace in the country to promote national development.

He advised the personnel to maintain the highest professional standards and urged them to be dedicated to the profession.

Brigadier General Moses Mohammed Aryee, General Officer Commanding the Northern Command, said the celebration was to emphasise the promotion and enhancement of civil and military cooperation, and to reassure the citizenry of the loyalty of service to the state.

He said "We have had a host of activities during the week celebration and the idea is to foster a very excellent relationship between the security services and the members of the public for the good of the nation".

GNA