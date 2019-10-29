news, story, article

By Stanley Awalime, GNA



Adidome (VR), Oct. 29, GNA - A Green House Vegetables factory has been established in the Central Tongu District in the Volta Region under the government’s One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative.

Mr. Thomas Moore Zonyrah, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Central Tongu who revealed this at a first “Meet the Press” programme organised by the Central Tongu District Assembly said, “the company from Mafi Amidekor and has already started operating."

He said the purpose of the 1D1F is to create jobs for Ghanaian youths with the Green House company employing about 65 workers from the District.

He said the President was likely to visit the site on November 4, this year to inspect the factory and interact with management and workers.

The DCE said an Indo-Ghana (Indian Investors) and Iranians investors have already set-up in the District and engaged in large scale mechanized farming and others were showing interest to investing in different fields in the area.

He urged the Chiefs and landowners to eschew land litigation and release land to investors for accelerated development of the District and gave the assurance that the district's doors are opened for such partnerships.

The Assembly’s Meet the Press programme was an initiative by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in collaboration with the Ministry of Information to promote transparency, accountability and public participation.

GNA