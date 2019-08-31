news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 31, GNA – The Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) over the weekend rolled-out a strategic initiative tagged “Electrical/Electronic Stakeholders Dialogue,” to serve as a comprehensive monthly platform for engagement on the industry.

The CDA Consult: Electrical/Electronic Stakeholders Dialogue would provide regulators, security personnel, dealers, manufacturers, media and consumers a platform to come face-to-face and discus issues concerning the industry in an open and frank manner.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, Executive Director of the CDA Consult, explained that, the dialogue which is the second phase of the campaign against the proliferation of counterfeit electrical products and electronic appliances would set the tone for mutual engagement among stakeholders.

The first CDA Consult: Electrical/Electronic Stakeholder Dialogue is slated for the fourth week of September in Accra.

He said a survey conducted by CDA Consult reveals that there are mistrust, suspicion, rumour peddling and lack of understanding of the role of each actor in the electrical/electronic industry. The dialogue is therefore to help sanitize the sector.

Mr Ameyibor, explained that over the past three years the CDA Consult has created a platform which seeks to bring all stakeholders together- “The Electrical/Electronic Stakeholders Dialogue is to ensure that we appreciate each other’s role, the regulators are not out to destroy anyone’s business whilst dealers and manufacturers are into business.

He said the monthly dialogue series would run alongside the national campaign against the patronage of counterfeit electrical products and electrical appliances which takes the form of workshops, and exhibition of genuine products across the regional capitals.

He urged consumers not to take the authenticity of electrical products for granted, stressing “actively seek information and education about any electrical product you intend purchasing, it helps in avoiding counterfeit products”.

Mr Ameyibor said sitting on the side-lines is not an option in the fight against counterfeit electrical products, and called for greater stakeholder involvement in the National Campaign embarked on by CDA Consult, which is on the general theme: “Avoid Patronage of Counterfeit Electrical Products and Electronic Appliances”.

He said issues of counterfeiting of electrical products, which have the potential to affect our health and safety, should be of concern to everyone.

Mr Ameyibor said everyone involved in the electrical sector - from consumer to manufacturer - has a role to play in protecting and preventing counterfeit electrical products from entering legitimate supply chains.

He said the CDA Consult is providing a proactive platform for manufacturers, distributors, importers, installers, contractors, law enforcement, and governmental bodies join forces to fight against the proliferation of the counterfeit electrical products.

He said: “we must team up as stakeholders to eliminate electrical product counterfeiting at its source, and also prevent its proliferation into ever-expanding markets, in the country”.

The CDA Consult Executive Director also called on electrical contractors, electricians, retailers, distributors and dealers in all types of electrical products to comply with safety requirements and join stakeholders to deal with product counterfeiting which is a serious issue.

He also cautioned the public – procurement officers especially to be vigilant as counterfeiters intentionally mislead the public and everyone along the supply chain…“counterfeiters do not go to the expense of having products tested and verified by an approved third-party testing laboratory designated at a nationally recognized testing laboratory.

Mr Ameyibor explained that under the initiative, stakeholders would be assisted to identify counterfeit electrical products on the market, expose to dangers associated with patronage of counterfeit electrical products and create a platform for security operatives to enforce laws against sale of counterfeit products in the country.

The Anti-counterfeiting educational campaign being undertaking by CDA Consult also seeks to help professionals understand the dangers associated with counterfeit electrical products.

CDA Consult is with public institutions, including the Ghana Standards Authority, Ghana National Fire Service, Electrical Contractors, Electrical Manufacturers, Electrical Shop Owners, end users, contractors, security agencies, and the media in the campaign against the proliferation of counterfeit electric products in the country.

GNA