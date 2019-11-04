news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA

Nkonya (O/R), Nov. 04, GNA – Madam Comfort A. Attah, Biakoye District Chief Executive (DCE) has said the Biakoye District Assembly would have a cashew factory under government's "One District One Factory" (1D1F) flagship programme.

She said the District identified cashew as the major crop and had started the registration of cashew farmers to cultivate the crop on commercial scales to supply raw materials for the factory.

The DCE who was addressing a 'Meet the press' series also said land banks were also being identified, for commercial cultivation of the crop.

Madam Attah said 205 hectares of cashew was cultivated in 2019 under the Planting for Export and Rural Development with the raising and distribution of 25,725 cashew seedlings to 389 farmers made up of 321 males and 68 females in the District.

She said the number of beneficiaries showed that women were not cultivating the crop and appealed to men to encourage more women and give them access to land for cashew cultivation.

The DCE said under the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFF) in 2018, the District received and sold 200 bags of maize and 77 bags of rice, it also received 50 sachets of pepper and sold 40, it again received 160 cans of tomato and sold 112, received 13,800 NPK coupons and sold 11,561, received 6000 UREA coupons and sold 5003 to 1,965 male and 985 female beneficiaries.

She also said under the PFJ in 2019, the District received and sold 70 bags of maize, 3,350 NPK coupons, 1,400 UREA coupons and 600 bags of compost to 782 male and 518 female beneficiaries.

Madam Attah said a total of 453 males and 312 females had benefitted from 300 bags of rice seeds, 2,950 NPK coupons and 900 UREA coupons under the Special Rice Initiative.

GNA