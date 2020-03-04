news, story, article

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA



Cape Coast, March 04, GNA - Mr Ahmahtsiyahu Ben Yisrael, Executive Director of Adamah Veh Zerah, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has embarked on a two-week tour across the borders of Togo, Ghana and Ivory Coast to carry the energy message across.

The aim was to create greater awareness on the need for sustainable development in Ghana and the Sub-Saharan Africa.

Mr Yisrael, a staunch advocate of sustainable development and a Board Member of Bamboo Roots Collective has the strongest conviction that sustainable development could be achieved when there were enough incentives to encourage people to exploit renewable energy resources.

Explaining the rationale behind his tour in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), he stressed the need for Africa to appreciate the value of holistic organic agriculture, renewable resources and renewable energy and invest in them.

According to him, for the President’s initiative of “Ghana Beyond Aid” to be successful, the knowledge and application of renewable energy systems, renewable resources and holistic organic agriculture had to be promoted among both diasporans returning home and Ghanaians alike.

Mr Yisrael expected the Government of Ghana to direct the revenue generated from the “Year of Return” initiative into sustainable infrastructure to consolidate the “Beyond the Return” initiative.

“If 1.9 billion dollars can be generated from “The Year of Return”, how much then can we generate in future from the “Beyond the Return” if it is directed into sustainable infrastructure?” he questioned.

GNA