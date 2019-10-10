news, story, article

By Jerry Azanduna, GNA



Bawku (UE) Oct. 10, GNA - The Bawku Municipal Veterinary Services Department has appealed to the government to renovate its offices in readiness for the ‘Rearing for Food and Jobs programme’ (RFJs) to begin in the area next year.

The office, which was built in the 1970s, has since not been renovated, making it difficult for Officers to deliver services in the Bawku community and its environs.

Madam Vivian Braimah, the Bawku Municipal Chief Veterinary Technical Officer, made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Bawku that sought to find out the preparations being made to welcome the Rearing for Food and Jobs programme.

“The office has no furniture for staff to sit on, no wash rooms, no office equipment such as computers and laptops for processing and storage of official information’s among other things”, she said.

Madam Braimah said due to its deplorable state, they could not install storage facilities such as refrigerators to store medicines and vaccines for the treatment and vaccination of animals to prevent and cure diseases in animals.

She said Veterinary service was very much needed in the area as many people practiced animal husbandry on large scale as a business, “many people here are dealers in livestock trade for both local and foreign consumption, but it has for many years received little attention to make it active”.

Madam Braimah pointed out that the officers were not able to meet the set target annually due to the challenges including lack of means of transport to reach out to the rural areas where many farmers rear small ruminants, sheep and goats.

She said the office had begun with the annual Newcastle vaccinations for poultry after which the small ruminants would be vaccinated.

GNA