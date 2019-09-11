news, story, article

Awutu Bereku (C/R), Sept. 11, GNA – The Awutu-Senya District Assembly has distributed 11,000 hybrid coconut seedlings to the first batch of farmers listed under Government’s Planting for Export and Rural Development programme.



Mr Stephen Kwame Quaye, the Awutu-Senya District Chief Executive (DCE), in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the farmers were given intensive training on the project so as to cultivate the seedlings well to ensure value for money.

The DCE urged the farmers to report to the authorities anyone who would demand money before providing the seedlings as they were for free.

He gave the assurance that those who had registered under the programme in the District would all receive their seedlings by December, this year.

“The Awutu-Senya District has fertile soil and rainfall pattern that is favorable all year round, and coconut has higher economic returns to the growing populace, which could create employment and job avenues for the youth,” he said.

The DCE said coconut farming was very lucrative so the youths should take advantage of the programme to better their lots

He said over the years the demand for coconut had increased and, therefore, urged beneficiary farmers to properly maintain their farms to improve yield and earn more income.

Mr Quaye appealed to chiefs and land owners to release land for the youth who had expressed the desire to be part of the project.

The farmers expressed gratitude to government for the initiative and pledged to use the knowledge and skills acquired from the training to ensure success.

