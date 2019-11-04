news, story, article

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA

Anyinam (E/R), Nov. 4, GNA - The Atiwa East District Assembly has received a total of 115 cockerels to be distributed to farmers for the commencement of the government’s Rearing for Food and Jobs' (RFJ) initiative.

The farmers, made up of 97 men and 58 women were selected from 13 communities across the district.

Mr Kwabena Panin Nkansah, the Atiwa East District Chief Executive (DCE), disclosed this at the Assembly’s Meet-The-Press forum held at Anyinam to inform the public about the implementation of government’s flagship programmes and development projects in the district.

He said he was looking forward to the number of beneficiaries of the project to increase next year due to its positive impact on the local economy.

The DCE said 300 farmers have also signed on to the Planting for Export and Rural Development' (PERD) programme and were into oil palm production.

Mr Nkansah said, the Assembly had so far distributed 20,000 oil palm seedlings out of the targeted 40,000 and had plans of nursing more of the seedlings next year.

The DCE said the Assembly in partnership with INBAR, a private company would undertake a bamboo production factory under the 'One District, One Factory' (1D1F) Programme and have secured 3,000 bamboo seedlings to be distributed to farmers soon.

He said the Assembly had also registered a total of 865 farmers under the Planting for Food and Jobs' (PFJ) Programme where subsidised fertilizers and seeds of maize, rice, cucumber, cabbage, tomatoes onion and pepper were sold to the farmers at a subsidized rates.

He called on other investors to partner the assembly to establish more of the factories in support of the 1D1F to help create employment for the youth in the district.

The Assembly’s Meet-The-Press forum was initiated by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in collaboration with the Ministry of Information.

GNA