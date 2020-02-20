news, story, article

By Eric Appah Marfo/Khareema Thompson, GNA



Accra, Feb. 20, GNA - Dr Herbert Gustav Yankson, the Director of the Cybercrime Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Ghana Police Service, has recommended the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve cyber security in the country.

He said the technology had the potential to detect changes that occurred periodically in the cyberspace and could adapt to those changes accordingly, hence prevent one’s device from being exposed to threats.

Artificial Intelligence refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to think like humans and mimic their actions.

“Threats like malwares that are getting sophisticated everyday can break into systems all by themselves and send information to whoever wrote that malware. Some of them can even let an ATM vomit all the money in it,” Dr Yankson.

“Therefore, if we really want something that can protect the Cyberspace then we need something that can adapt and be reserving the changes. AI has these abilities and this is why I recommend it,” he said.

Dr Yankson made these remarks in Accra during a Data Science and Cyber Security Workshop organised for information technology professionals and students.





The event was held by the Institute of ICT Professionals (IIPGH) together with Npontu Technologies Limited and the Digital Transformation Hub, two of its partners, to create awareness on Data Science and Cyber security.

A social media management platform, Hootsuite, said an average number of Ghanaians spent three hours seven minutes per day using social media as at January 2019.

This high patronage ranks Ghana ninth in the world for social media usage.

To ensure Cyber Security, Dr Yankson encouraged participants to comply with security measures that had been stipulated by their institutions.

He called on companies not to centre training programmes only on the IT staff but to include all other members because anyone could be used as a medium to carry out cybercrime and its related activities.

Dr Yankson said most people did not report cases of cybercrime due to personal ego, protection of the organisation’s reputation, ignorance that the fraudulent behaviour was a crime, while others regarded the criminal justice processes as a lengthy one.

He assured the public that any report on cybercrime would be treated with privacy, hence they should be bold to report any such case to the appropriate authorities.

Dr Stephane Nwolley, the Chief Executive Officer of Npontu Technologies Limited, explained that Data Science involved an understanding of Computer Science, Statistics and Mathematics inn addition to one’s domain area be it health, education, and media.





The challenges in deploying AI strategies in Africa hinged on the access to information or data set that had been designed to suit local demand.

Citing Ghana as an example, he said the multiplicity of dialects made it difficult to design data sets to make predictions in local dialects for use by data scientists.

Dr Nwolley, also an Adjunct Lecturer at the Asheshi University, said globally, only a few people ventured into the field of data science and there was also limited access to the needed technology to help in the implementation of AI strategies.

He called on government and other institutions to tap into data science to aid them develop effective policies and take business decisions.





Mr Derek Kweku Degbedzui, a Research Data Scientist at TechBooth Technologies Limited, called on government to develop a long-term framework to guide IT professionals in the application of artificial intelligence.

He said the framework should encompass an inclusion of the technology into educational curriculum and the setting up of skills acquisition centres to develop the requisite know how for students to fit into the business world.

Mr Degbedzui, who founded the Ethical Al Lab, said the students should have internships with various institutions to help them gain practical knowledge and later assimilate them in the job market.

