By Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNA



Accra, Oct. 2, GNA - Amen Amen Institute, a nongovernmental organisation, and a partner to the United Nations, on Wednesday presented a cheque for GH¢10,000.00 to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) to aid the celebration of the 39th edition of the World Food Day.

This is the Institute’s 15th annual support to the event, which is marked under the auspices of the Food and Agriculture Organisation, every October 16.

“Our Actions Are Our Future. Healthy Diets for a Zero Hunger World”.

Under the theme, “Our Actions Are Our Future; Healthy Diets for a Zero Hunger World”, this year’s event would be held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

Drama series, television and radio talk shows and a float would be organised as part of the celebration, which would be climaxed by a grand durbar.

Mr Amen Amenreynolds Amen, the Founding President of the Amen Amen Institute, making the donation, said they deemed it as their duty and that of all and sundry, to assist in the development of mankind.

He commended the Government for the laudable initiatives to boost agricultural production, especially the “Planting for Food and Jobs’ initiative.

“Food is a necessity that living things cannot live without, hence the need to support it to be available and affordable to all”.

He advised the youth to be committed to working to sustain agriculture, which he said, was lucrative.

They must, therefore, dedicate themselves to ensuring that the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative was sustained because the future of the nation depended on them.

He commended the leaders of United Nations Programmes, especially those involved in the World Food Day celebration for their hard work to promote food security and revenue generation across the world.

Mr Seth Mensah Dumoga, the Director of Legal Affairs of the MOFA, who received the cheque on behalf of the National Planning Committee under MOFA, expressed the gratitude of Government to the Institute for its continuous annual contributions.

The celebration was held at Nsawam in the Eastern Region last year, however, the Planning Committee and stakeholders decided to hold it in Accra this year.

