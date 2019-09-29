news, story, article

By Samuel Dodoo, GNA



Accra, Sept. 29, GNA - The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) initiative on waste segregation, in collaboration with Jekora Ventures Limited (JVL), a Waste Management Company, is making an impact in the Korle Klottey Municipality of Accra.



It is under a Public Private Partnership, which started in 2012, to enable Jekora Ventures to offer solid waste source segregation programme to its clients along with recycling services.

It aims at advancing optimum environmental sanitation and public health while promoting sustainable environment.

Through vigorous public education on waste segregation, best practices and management, Jekora had won over 500 clients hooked onto the initiative in the Municipality practicing the separation effectively at subsidized costs.

Also, 67 basic schools in the Municipality supplied with free bins are practicing the segregation, which were collected by Jekora Ventures for free.

Mr Felix Laryea, the Administration Manager of Jekora Ventures, made this known to the Ghana News Agency when the company emerged the Best Waste Management Company during the 12th Ghana Business and Financial Services Excellence Awards.

It was on the theme: “Promoting Ghana’s Economic Development.’’

The Award was designed under the auspices of the Ministry Of Trade and Industry to honour enterprises deemed to have made outstanding contributions to the economic development of Ghana.

Mr Laryea said waste management remained a big challenge confronting the nation, with huge amounts invested mainly into the collection and disposal and appealed to residents to pay their bills for effective household collections.

Waste management had gone beyond just collection and disposal, he said, and that recycling was the best and effective option to ensure better services to the public.

“We have to deliver operationally efficient, cost effective and affordable services and products, through application of appropriate technology and innovation, to clients while promoting a sustainable environment,’’ he said.

The company is constructing a new recycling plant at Yilo Krobo Municipality to produce organic and compost faecal sludge to boost its performance in dealing with waste products.

In another development, Mr Graham Sarbah, the Director of Drains, Accra Metropolitan Assembly, has advised the youth to act as ambassadors of the environment to ensure cleanliness at all times.

At the Cities and Climate Change Photo Exhibition in Accra, in collaboration with the Regional Institute for Population Studies of the University of Ghana, he said government’s efforts to maintaining environmental cleanliness would be enhanced if people took the responsibility and stopped dumping refuse into the drains.

Doctor Delali Dovie, Principal Investigator of the Cities and Climate Change Project, said climate had been a development challenge and needed to be reversed because of its effects on health, culture and human activities, resulting in all forms of disasters.

“We need to have the right sanitation technology in place and make the right choices for specific circumstances,” he said.

GNA