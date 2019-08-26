news, story, article

By Lord de-Graft Aikins, GNA



Pokrom (E/R), Aug. 26, GNA – Akuapems in the Eastern Region, have been urged to cultivate more cocoa, to help increase the output of cocoa production in the country.

Okyeame (linguist) Akuffo Kwadwo from the Pokrom Palace told journalists that Akuapem lands were fertile for cocoa cultivation and that, formerly the lands were only suitable for growing pineapples and palm fruits, alongside other cash crops.

The linguist, also a prominent vegetable grower said the Akuapem lands from Nsawam, Aburi to Akropong in the Adoagyiri – Nsawam Municipality, Akwapim South District and Akwapim North Municipality respectively, had changed and were suitable for cocoa plantation.

According to him, he initiated a four-hectare-cocoa farming and with the assistance of officers of the Cocoa Health and Extension Division (CHED) of COCOBOD, the crops were so healthy.

Okyeame Akuffo said few farmers noticed the change and therefore, needed motivation to enable them completely embrace the COCOBOD campaign to plant more cocoa.

He suggested that CHED officials to organise periodic farmers’ rallies for the people and also supply them with quantity of free hybrid cocoa seedlings and bags of fertilizers, to help persuade them to go into large scale cocoa production.

GNA