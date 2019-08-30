news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 30, GNA - Sixty young ‘Girls In ICT’ from different schools in the Western Region were hosted by Management of AirtelTigo through a mentorship event.



A statement issued in Accra by Michael Sarpong Brue, Head of Communication, AirtelTigo, said the visit formed part of activities outlined by the Ministry of Communications for the celebration of this year’s National Girls in ICT Day.

The mentorship event was on the theme ‘Girls with Purpose’.

Ms Mitwa Karmba Ng'ambi, the Chief Executive Officer of AirtelTigo, welcoming the girls, highlighted how she would love to see some of the girls leading ICT sector companies in Ghana and international arena leading and championing Information Communications Technology (ICT) programmes.

There is a wealth of information available on the internet to help you learn more and enhance your knowledge in the fast-changing ICT sector,” she said, and urged the girls to take advantage of the opportunity to develop themselves.

Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister for Communications, urged the girls to be obedient, confident but should be ethical in the ways.

“It’s not enough to acquire knowledge, you must be ethical, too. Ethics is what makes a difference between a good employee and an exceptional employee. We expect you to excel and hope many of you will take opportunities in the ICT industry,” she added.

The statement said during the event, some female engineers shared inspiring career stories and encouraged them to pursue careers in ICT.

The girls were also taken through presentations on confidence, ethics and time management in a breakout session with three female senior executives.

It said the girls, who were eager to learn also toured the company’s data centre, where they were exposed to the technology behind the gadgets and applications their parents used on daily basis.

The statement said Miss Beatrice Ofosu, a student from the Ellembelle District, narrated the support, she received from her teacher during the early stages of her journey as a coder.

“So far, I have coded a scratch game for my schoolmates and an online registration form for Adamus Resources a mining company in the Western Region," the student said.

Today’s mentoring event is really eye-opening and has changed my perspective of ICT and I believe that with hard work it is possible to achieve the impossible.”

Under the international ‘Girls in ICT Day’ banner, the National Girls-in-ICT Initiative is aimed at encouraging more girls to pursue careers in ICT.

