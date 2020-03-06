news, story, article

Accra, March 6, GNA - In line with the commemoration of Ghana’s 63rd Independence Day celebrations, telecom operator AirtelTigo has offered Ghanaians another reason to rejoice with “It’s Time for Freedom” Offer.



The Freedom Offer will enable both existing and new customers to enjoy free AirtelTigo to AirtelTigo calls from 0600 hours to 1800 hours.

A statement issued by Michael Sarpong Bruce, the Media Relations Officer of AirtelTigo said the offer would also give customers the freedom to have as many and long conversations with their family and friends on Independence Day.

It said congratulating the people of Ghana and commenting on the Freedom Offer, the Chief Finance Officer at AirtelTigo, Prince Acheampong said: “Ghana’s journey has been characterized by growth and development milestones.”

The statement pledged to Ghanaians that they remained resolute in their commitment to be an important part of the country’s ongoing digital growth agenda.

It explained that the company was delighted to celebrate with its customers as Ghana marks 63 years of Independence with “It’s Time for Freedom offer.

“The offer also seeks to acknowledge its customers for their support through the years, and the company aims to bring even better offers as it continues to fortify its relationship with them,” it added

AirtelTigo is an innovative Mobile Network Provider that continues to provide customers with relevant and most competitive products and offers in line with its brand promise of ““making life simple” for its stakeholders.

