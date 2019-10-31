news, story, article

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA



Accra, Oct. 31, GNA – The Management of AirtelTigo business in partnership with Samsung has launched ‘Flexi Plus’ a customized smartphone package for both public and private sector employees.

The partnership aims to digitally empower workers, deepen smartphone penetration in the country and help workers to easily own a smartphone device to be paid within 24-months.

Mrs Ethel Anamoo, the Chief Business Officer for AirtelTigo, speaking at the media launch said, “this offer is the first of its kind in the telecommunication industry in Ghana, and we are pleased to collaborate with Samsung on this initiative.”

She said AirtelTigo Business was committed to offering solutions that would provide value and support workers productivity.

“We believe that removing barrier that may affect workers on their digital journey is critical within the ecosystem,” She said.

She said with the purchase of any Samsung ‘A Series, Galaxy Note and Galaxy S 10 device’, a worker would benefit 40 per cent more on data with ‘no expiry’ and 30 per cent on the voice minutes.

She explained that workers would also enjoy free peer-to-peer mobile money transaction on Airteltigo money and free goodies ranging from power banks, travel routers, bluetooth speakers and selfie sticks.

Mr. Eugene Nahm, the Managing Director for Samsung Ghana, said they were excited to be part of the partnership, which seeks to bring technology closer to Ghanaians.

He said workers would get a two-year warranty for the purchase of Samsung smartphone through offer, adding that this year marks 10 years of Galaxy, of relentless and meaningful innovations that have shaped and would continue to define the mobile industry.

GNA