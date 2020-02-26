news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA



Accra, Feb. 26, GNA - The African Institute of Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) Ghana, has organised the third edition of a five-day workshop on Stochastic and Applications, Research and Training (START) in Accra.

The workshop, which focused on stochastic optimal control in both discrete and continuous time, was organised with the support of the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation and the German Ministry of Education and Research, and the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD).

It registered renowned international and national scientific researchers, as well as young researchers and graduate students working on disciplines related to probability theory, financial and actuarial mathematics, insurance, mathematics, statistics, and economics.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) Professor Ralf Wunderlich, of the University of Cottbus-Senftenberg, Germany, said the workshop, which focused on stochastic control touched on mathematics where applications for decision making, problems and uncertainty were found.

He noted that decision making arises in everyday life as well as in the business of companies, as such, this topic focused on the combination of mathematics and its applications.

Reverend Dr William Obeng-Denteh, Head of Mathematics Department at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), who made a presentation on finances, told the GNA that the purpose was to highlight how participants could help drive the economy in the area of finances and other aspects for people to be well informed.

Dr Moustapha Dieye, DAAD Postdoctoral Fellow at AIMS Ghana said the five-day workshop was developed to increase cooperation among researchers and research institutions, as such, it served as a platform for presenters to impact their knowledge, particularly on finances.

Dr Perpetual Andam Boiquaye, a Lecturer at the Department of Statistics and Actuarial Science of the University of Ghana, described the workshop as educative because it had diverse applications in all the fields, especially the mark of chains and the stochastic analysis.

Dr Bernard Nyaare, a Lecturer at JOOUST University, Kenya shared his experience with the GNA and said he had gained more knowledge and skills with special emphasis on stochastic analysis, which was his area of interest.

AIMS is a non-profit pan-African network of Centres of Excellence in post-graduate education, research and outreach in mathematical sciences.

Over the last 10 years, AIMS has trained about 500 problem solvers (one-third of whom are women) equipped with knowledge and skills needed to solve mathematical problems in key areas of development in Africa.

From more than 35 African countries, students are being trained to apply mathematical problem solving in finance and banking, health, Information and Communication Technology, food production, climate change forecasting and modeling, and natural resource management.

