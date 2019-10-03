news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Oct. 03, GNA - The African Institute of Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) Ghana has organised a five- day training workshop on Probability, Analysis and Applications (PAA) in Accra.

The workshop was organised by AIMS Ghana, the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation, the German Ministry of Education and Research and the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD).

It registered renowned International and National scientific researchers, young researchers and graduate students working on Probability Theory, Large Deviation, Percolation Theory, Stochastic Analysis, Statistics, Functional Analysis, Ordinary and Partial Differential Equations, Stochastic (Partial) Differential Equations, Rough Differential Equations, and Rough Paths, and McKean-Vlasov Equations.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during the workshop, Professor Olivier Menoukeu Pamen, a German Research Chair at AIMS Ghana, said the objective of the workshop was to introduce participants to new areas of research, which included telecommunication application and study of mean-field equations.

He further noted that this was mainly micro-macro phase transition, percolation theory and random interlacement; such that they were only exploring new areas of research, which could be beneficial to participants.

Prof Pamen said the application could also be applied from accessing telecommunication, into the banking sector or the economy, adding that “you can apply these to financial mathematics and some people could even apply some of these models in epidemiology and more”.

He described the workshop, as a great opportunity for young researchers to learn from experts in their various fields; and was hopeful that this would also encourage more collaboration among their colleagues from Africa and beyond.

Prof Dirk Becherer, a Professor at the Humboldt University of Berlin, Germany, also told GNA that the workshop was about random processes and models that could be analysed, which goes into application ranging from engineering to biology, to social sciences and also to financial mathematics.

He said this was an initiative from a joint project of Humboldt University and AIMS Ghana, funded by DAAD, and also from the Research Fellowship of Olivier Pamen.

The purpose was to promote exchange and research collaborations between Berlin and AIMS Ghana, and to a large extent between scientists from Ghana and Africa, and Germany.

AIMS is a non-profit pan-African network of Centres of Excellence in post-graduate education, research and outreach in mathematical sciences.

Over the last 10 years, AIMS has trained about 500 problem solvers (1/3 of whom are women) equipped with knowledge and skills needed to solve mathematical problems in key areas of development in Africa.

From more than 35 African countries, students are trained to apply mathematical problem solving in finance and banking, health, Information and Communication Technology, food production, climate change forecasting and modeling, and natural resource management.

GNA