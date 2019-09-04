news, story, article

By Nana Osei Kyeretwie/Christopher Tetteh, GNA



Baaya-Prang (BE/R),Sept. 03, GNA - The Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) has decided to plant 160,000 tree seedlings for the restoration of degraded forest lands in the country.

In collaboration with the Forestry Services Division (FSD) of the Forestry Commission (FC), the project is also designed to contribute to protect water bodies and mitigate climate change effect on the ozone layer and its impact on sustainable agricultural productivity to enhance socio-economic livelihoods of Ghanaians.

Mrs Regina Richardson, the Programmes’ Officer of AGRA disclosed in an interview with the media at Baaya, a farming community near Prang in the Pru West District of the Bono East Region.

She stressed the need for the nation – FC, FSD, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and all Ghanaians- communities and individuals to take tree planting project serious as it was the only means of replenishing lost forest, which was a reliable factor to cause frequent rains to promote agriculture for economic growth.

Mrs. Richardson said the planting exercise already commenced at Akyem Akroso in the Eastern Region, Okyerekrom-Winneba in the Central Region and Weija Water Works in the Greater Accra Region.

At Baaya, 3,333 Cassia and Mahogany seedlings were planted to cover 30 hectares of degraded land and also along the banks of the Pru River.

In addition 10,000 seedlings of same tree species and other types were planted at Babatokuma, a charcoal-burning dominated occupation community in the Kintampo North Municipality to reforest eight hectares of degraded land.

Other communities to also benefit from the AGRA’s tree planting projects are the Buru Forest Reserve in the Atebubu-Amanten Municipality as well as Senya and Suronuase in the Kintampo North Municipality.

Mrs. Richardson stated that as part of the tree planting exercise, AGRA would continue with monitoring and nurturing of the planted seedlings to ensure sustainability to achieve the purpose of the project.

GNA