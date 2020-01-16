news, story, article

By Jesse Owusu Ampah/Elizabeth Awinbono, GNA



Accra, Jan. 16, GNA - The Accra Mining Network (AMN), an association of professional miners in the country, has honoured Mr Daniel Owiredu, President and Chairman of the Local Board of Directors of Golden Star Resources for contributing to the sector.

Mr Owiredu, who was also inducted as the new Patron of network was offered a citation detailing his immense contributions in the mining industry spanning over three decades in Bibiani, Wassa, Obuasi mining enclaves, among others.

In response to the honour, the Accra Mining Network Patron expressed gratitude to the network saying, “This is a rare motivation for me to continually give my best in the mining industry”.

Mr Owiredu, who was a former President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, said the association was a major stakeholder of mining development in the country; "I gladly accept to be the Patron of the Network. I'm readily available to offer my best, and I believe together we can achieve a lot for the country".

The Reverend Dr. Joyce Aryee, a former patron of AMN, commended Mr Owiredu for his immense contributions to the industry, particularly his commitment to socio-economic development of persons and communities in mining areas.

This, she said, was an act that needed to be commended and be emulated by all mining companies in the country.

"This honour should also be an inspiration to young people in mining that with determination, perseverance and hardwork, they can make it," she said.

The Accra Mining Network is made up of over 1,000 members and an executive body, including; the Chairperson, President, General Secretary, Technical and Regional coordinators.

GNA