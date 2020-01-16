news, story, article

By Jesse Owusu Ampah/Elizabeth Awinbono, GNA



Accra, Jan. 16, GNA - The Accra Mining Network (AMN), an association of professional miners in the country, has honoured Mr. Daniel Owiredu, President and Chairman of the Local Board of Directors of Golden Star Resources, for the enormous contribution he has made to the mining sector.

He was inducted as the new Patron of Network and presented with a citation detailing his immense contribution to the mining industry, spanning over three decades.

Mr. Owiredu, a former President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, expressed gratitude for the honour, saying, “This is a rare motivation for me to continually give my best in the mining industry”.

He noted that the association was a major stakeholder in mining development in the country and said "I gladly accept to be the Patron of the Network.

“I am readily available to offer my best, and I believe together we can achieve a lot for the country."

The Reverend Dr. Joyce Aryee, a former patron of AMN, commended Mr Owiredu for his huge contribution to the industry - his commitment to socio-economic development of people and communities in mining areas.

That, she said, was something that needed to be applauded and be emulated by all mining companies.

"This honour should also be an inspiration to young people in mining that with determination, perseverance and hard work, they can make it," she added.

The Network is made up of over 1,000 members and has a Chairperson, President, General Secretary, Technical and Regional Coordinators.

